Bobby Lashley Defeats The Miz for WWE Title in Lumberjack Match at Raw

Bobby Lashley is the WWE champion for the first time in his illustrious career.

Lashley finally got his hands on The Miz in a Lumberjack match to close out Raw. He secured the title after placing the Hurt Lock on The A-Lister.

The pair were originally supposed to clash at the end of Raw's first hour, but The Miz complained of stomach cramps backstage. Adam Pearce informed him he would instead be wrestling at 10 p.m. ET as Lashley went backstage to confront The Miz himself.

Unable to duck Lashley any longer, the champion decided discretion was the better part of valor. As soon as the opening bell rang, he exited the ring, grabbed the title and ran away as the referee counted to 10. Lashley was left stewing in the ring, unable to do anything to alter the outcome.

Shane McMahon didn't let Miz off that easy, though, setting up a third match and bringing out the lumberjacks to ensure the title-holder couldn't escape.

The original contest was made official on last week's Raw in the aftermath of The A-Lister becoming WWE champion for the second time in his career.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 21, Drew McIntyre outlasted five former WWE champions to retain the title, but he was brutally attacked by Lashley immediately afterward.

Miz capitalized on the weakened titleholder by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and pinning the Scot to become the new champion.

The next night on Raw, Hurt Business leader MVP revealed that The All Mighty attacked McIntyre after he struck a deal with Miz. He said The A-Lister agreed to give Lashley the first crack at the WWE Championship if he helped him win it.

Lashley wanted the title match immediately, but The Miz asked for a week of preparation. Braun Strowman tried to get himself in the title picture as well, and Shane McMahon gave him that opportunity by booking him in a match against The Hurt Business CEO last week.

Had Strowman beaten Lashley, Monday's title match would have been a Triple Threat with The Monster Among Men also included in the bout.

Instead, Lashley scored a huge victory over Strowman and ensured that his WWE title opportunity would be a one-on-one match against The Miz.

It was widely assumed that Miz would be a transitional champion when he won the belt at Elimination Chamber, but there was reason to believe a title change would go down on Raw.

Now, Lashley appears poised to hold the WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania 37, with his opponent the biggest question mark. Fastlane on March 21 might be a great chance for McIntyre and The Miz to settle the matter.

