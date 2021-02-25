Every NFL Team's Toughest Contract Decision in 2021 Offseason

8 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals: Edge Haason Reddick

When the Cardinals lost edge-rusher Chandler Jones to a season-ending biceps tear in Week 5 last year, it appeared to be a death knell for the team's pass rush. Over a four-year span from 2016 to 2019, Jones amassed a staggering 60 sacks for the Redbirds.

But a surprise star saved the day—in the form of a player who had never come close to realizing his first-round draft status until 2020.

After three mostly disappointing seasons, the Cardinals declined the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Haason Reddick last May. He spent most of his first three seasons in an off-ball role, but with Jones lost for the year, the Cardinals moved Reddick to more of an edge-rushing role. Reddick racked up 12.5 sacks—including a franchise-record five in a Week 14 tilt against the New York Giants.

The question is whether a player who had just 7.5 sacks in three seasons heading into last year and just five entering December last season is worth a long-term extension averaging over $11 million per year.

Los Angeles Rams: Edge Leonard Floyd

After four mostly disappointing seasons in Chicago, Leonard Floyd lived up to his status as a 2016 top-10 pick, tallying 10.5 sacks in his lone season with the Rams. Per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the effort impressed head coach Sean McVay.

"He was one of the more complete edge players in this league," McVay said. "Brandon (Staley) had an experience with him in Chicago that made him feel really comfortable and confident. ... I thought you saw his best this year."

The question is whether that one big year merits a long-term extension that would take quite a bit of creative accounting given the Rams' cap situation. Staley, last year's defensive coordinator, is gone as well after taking the head coaching job with the Chargers.

Floyd isn't the team's only free agent on defense. Cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson are also about to hit the market. But slapping the franchise tag on Johnson would be much less expensive than Floyd or Hill, and edge-rushers coming off double-digit-sack seasons tend to be in demand.

San Francisco 49ers: OT Trent Williams

There isn't a team in the NFL that wants to forget 2020 more than the 49ers, who went from defending NFC champs to an injury-ravaged also-ran. But to spur a quick turnaround in Santa Clara, the team badly needs a successful offseason.

Step 1 is figuring out a way to bring back veteran tackle Trent Williams.

After missing 2019 in a contract dispute with the Washington Football Team, Williams was traded to San Francisco last April. He looked like he hadn't missed a beat, anchoring the Niners line while allowing four sacks over 957 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, on the way to a Pro Bowl nod.

Keeping the 32-year-old won't be easy, though. San Francisco has $13.4 million in cap space, but as the top available tackle this year, Williams will see his salary will cruise past that number. The franchise tag isn't an option, either—the terms of Williams' contract forbid the 49ers from using it.

Seattle Seahawks: CB Shaquill Griffin

While sports talk radio hosts pontificate about Russell Wilson's future in the Pacific Northwest, Seahawks GM John Schneider has likely been centered a bit more in reality, focusing on the team's impending free agents. Schneider doesn't have a lot of room to work with, either. The NFC West champs are just $4.4 million under the cap.

That won't be close to enough cash to bring back cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin's numbers were down a bit last year relative to his Pro Bowl season of 2019. But he still allowed a completion percentage against of just 62.1 and had a reasonably respectable passer rating against of 93.3.

Griffin might not be an elite cornerback. But he's a quality NFL starter who is still only 25 years old. His services will be in demand.

Seattle's porous defense can't afford to spring more holes. But matching an offer for Griffin won't be easy.

Salary-cap data and tag projections courtesy of Over the Cap. Contract projections via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.

