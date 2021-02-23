Early Predictions for the Champions of Every 2021 CBB Conference Tournament

2 of 10

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Missouri Valley: Loyola-Chicago (19-4, 4-2 conference)

The darling of the 2018 Final Four, Sister Jean, will likely have to sit this season out with all of the distancing measures implemented. But she should be able to watch the Ramblers from the comfort of Chicago as they look to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since that Cinderella season.

Mountain West: San Diego State (17-4, 11-3 conference)

The No. 22 Aztecs routed Fresno State for their eighth straight win over the weekend. The program has experienced remarkable success and continuity under former head coach Steve Fisher and his successor, Brian Dutcher, but lost in the finals of the Mountain West tournament the last two years. SDSU should be eager to avenge those losses and return to the NCAA tournament.

Northeast: Bryant (12-5, 8-4 conference)

Hall Elisias has a nickname made for March Madness: "The Block Father." He's 15th in the country with 2.5 blocks per game (42 total) and had a strong weekend with a 20-point performance to help the Bulldogs sweep Merrimack.

Ohio Valley: Belmont (24-1, 18-0 conference)

What do Belmont, Baylor and Gonzaga have in common? They share the honors of being the hottest teams in college basketball. The Bruins have won a remarkable 21 straight games and are headed toward an Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Patriot: Colgate (11-1, 11-1 conference)

Colgate is No. 13 in the NCAA NET rankings, which is better than Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and several other historically elite college basketball programs. They're unranked, which is likely due to their conference-only schedule. Playing Loyola-Maryland isn't the same as playing Maryland, but they'll finally get a chance to prove how good they are on a national stage if they win the Patriot League tournament.

Southern League: Furman (15-7, 9-4 conference)

UNC-Greensboro is at the top of the standings, but the odds favor Furman, giving the Paladins a 38.7 chance to win the conference tournament. Furman's strength is their veteran leadership, with senior forward Clay Mounce averaging 13.2 points per game and point guard Alex Hunter averaging 8.9 with the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the SoCon (2.8).

Southland: Abilene Christian (18-3, 10-1 conference)

Abilene Christian has only been in Division I since 2017-18 and a member of the Southland Conference since 2018-19. But the Wildcats have been dominant since entering the league, winning the Southland Tournament in 2019, tying for second place in the conference in 2020 with a 15-5 record, and now Abilene Christian is looking to make its second NCAA tournament appearance in three years. A 77 NET score is by far the highest in the conference. The next-best ranking Sam Houston State at No. 146.

SWAC: Prairie View A&M (8-4, 7-0 conference)

The SWAC currently features two teams undefeated in conference play in Prairie View A&M and Jackson State. These two teams are also the top two defensive teams in the league. It's a tough call, considering their two contests against one another were postponed, but Prairie View A&M has the higher NET score and the better odds (38.6 percent), likely due to a tougher nonconference schedule.

Summit: South Dakota State (12-9, 10-3 conference)

The Jackrabbits have a 40.7 percent chance of winning the Summit League tournament. That makes them the heavy favorites over North Dakota State, which is neck-and-neck with South Dakota State in the standings. The Jackrabbits are a complete team, leading the conference in three-point field goal percentage, ranking second in field goal percentage and third in field goal defense, three-point defense, rebounding and rebounding defense.

Sun Belt: South Alabama (16-8, 10-5 conference)

The standings in the Sun Belt are tight at the top, but an eight-game winning streak has South Alabama primed for a tournament win.

WAC: Grand Canyon (13-4, 7-1 conference)

Grand Canyon suffered its first conference loss to California Baptist over the weekend, but the Antelopes have a NET ranking of 128 that is 76 spots higher than the next-best team in the conference (Texas-Rio Grande Valley).

WCC: Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0 conference)

No surprise here. The No. 1 team in the country has run the table in the West Coast Conference for years, and this year is no different. The Zags should easily win the WCC tournament en route to locking up a top seed in the NCAA tournament.