1 Mistake Every NFL Team Must Avoid Making in the 2021 NFL Draft

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Winning the NFL draft isn't nearly as important as winning on the field. Over the long term, a team's draft success is often defined more by the mistakes it avoided rather than the home runs it hit.

Addressing a position of need or accumulating additional draft capital is nice, but passing on an All-Pro talent or wasting picks on players who don't contribute can be devastating. Drafting a poor fit or ignoring a glaring need can be just as bad.

Whether it's targeting the wrong positions, ignoring current or future needs, dismissing favorable trades, or making bad ones, teams are going to make mistakes in the 2021 NFL draft. Here, we'll examine the biggest potential mistake that each franchise must avoid over draft weekend.

We'll consider current team needs and roster makeup as well, though these factors will likely change after free agency officially gets underway on March 17.