Keith Lee Ruled Out of U.S. Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber with Injury

Keith Lee Ruled Out of U.S. Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber with InjuryFebruary 21, 2021
Keith Lee was removed from Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view because of injuries caused by Bobby Lashley on Raw.
Lee was set to challenge Lashley for the United States Championship alongside Riddle in a Triple Threat match. Instead, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match between John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Elias, with the winner replacing Lee.
WWE @WWE
BREAKING: @RealKeithLee is unable to compete tonight due to injuries sustained at the hands of @fightbobby. Now, @TheRealMorrison, @AliWWE, @KingRicochet and @IAmEliasWWE will battle on #WWEChamber Kickoff to decide who joins Lashley and @SuperKingOfBros in the #USTitle Match! https://t.co/tWYH6vg3mr
Lee hasn't competed since his victory over Riddle during the Feb. 8 edition of Raw. Lashley attacked both men after the match, eventually sending Lee into the ring post on the outside and hitting him with the ring steps.
While WWE has tied the situation into an ongoing storyline, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Lee may have suffered a legitimate injury.
If that's true, then it comes at a less-than-ideal time for the "Limitless" one.
He made a big impression upon moving over to Raw from NXT, defeating Randy Orton at Payback last August. By January, he was wrestling Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the main event of Raw.
An injury wouldn't stop Lee's push completely, but it would stall the momentum he had been building.
Keith Lee Out of Chamber PPV
Lee has been pulled from tonight's Triple-Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle due to injury