    Keith Lee Ruled Out of U.S. Title Match at WWE Elimination Chamber with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Credit: WWE.com

    Keith Lee was removed from Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view because of injuries caused by Bobby Lashley on Raw.

    Lee was set to challenge Lashley for the United States Championship alongside Riddle in a Triple Threat match. Instead, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match between John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Elias, with the winner replacing Lee.

    Lee hasn't competed since his victory over Riddle during the Feb. 8 edition of Raw. Lashley attacked both men after the match, eventually sending Lee into the ring post on the outside and hitting him with the ring steps.

    While WWE has tied the situation into an ongoing storyline, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Lee may have suffered a legitimate injury.

    If that's true, then it comes at a less-than-ideal time for the "Limitless" one.

    He made a big impression upon moving over to Raw from NXT, defeating Randy Orton at Payback last August. By January, he was wrestling Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the main event of Raw.

    An injury wouldn't stop Lee's push completely, but it would stall the momentum he had been building.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Keith Lee Out of Chamber PPV

      Lee has been pulled from tonight's Triple-Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle due to injury

      Keith Lee Out of Chamber PPV
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Keith Lee Out of Chamber PPV

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      🍿 Undisputed Era's breakup ⚔️ Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega 📲 Catch up on all the takes

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Wrestling Quick Takes ⚡

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      WWE Elimination Chamber Preview 👀

      WWE Elimination Chamber Preview 👀
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WWE Elimination Chamber Preview 👀

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      Elimination Chamber Final Picks ✅

      Predictions for Drew McIntyre, Asuka and the full WWE card

      Elimination Chamber Final Picks ✅
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Elimination Chamber Final Picks ✅

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report