    Report: Tom Brady 'Told People Around Him' He 'Loved' Bucs Team 'So Much'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Tom Brady could not have possibly had a better first season in Tampa Bay, winning his seventh Super Bowl and proving he can still be elite at age 43. 

    Above all else, though, Brady was happy playing football again.

    "I know people do joke, all of us joke, about the fact that Brady has a lot of the say, but he loves what [general manager Jason Licht] did last year and thinks if they can bring this band back together that they'll be even better coming into this season. He told people around him that he just loved this team so much," ESPN's Jeff Darlington said Sunday on SportsCenter.

         

