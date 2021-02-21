Report: Tom Brady 'Told People Around Him' He 'Loved' Bucs Team 'So Much'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tom Brady could not have possibly had a better first season in Tampa Bay, winning his seventh Super Bowl and proving he can still be elite at age 43.

Above all else, though, Brady was happy playing football again.

"I know people do joke, all of us joke, about the fact that Brady has a lot of the say, but he loves what [general manager Jason Licht] did last year and thinks if they can bring this band back together that they'll be even better coming into this season. He told people around him that he just loved this team so much," ESPN's Jeff Darlington said Sunday on SportsCenter.

