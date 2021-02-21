Lakers' LeBron James: 'Time for Me to Adjust Again' with Anthony Davis Out

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the Los Angeles Lakers losing two straight and three of their four games since Anthony Davis suffered a strained Achilles, LeBron James knows it's on him to shoulder a larger burden turning things around.

"I think that's what it all boils down to, and right now is another challenge for me, to be able to adjust," James told reporters after Saturday's 96-94 loss to the Miami Heat. "Not having AD for a long period of time is something that we haven't had over the last year-and-a-half, and now it's time for me to adjust again and see ways I can be even more effective to help this team win ballgames. Because that is the sport that we're in.

"We're in the winning business, and I've always been a winner. So, it's time to click into that."

James struggled in Saturday's NBA Finals rematch, shooting just 7-of-21 in a 19-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance. He's made only three of his last 23 shots from three-point range and is shooting 25 percent from distance in February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.