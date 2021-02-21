Australian Open 2021 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka might be known for being soft-spoken, but her on-court game is becoming as loud as a bullhorn.

The 23-year-old phenom defeated Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 to win the 2021 Australian Open in front of a small crowd at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, and she has become the new face of women's tennis in the process.

With her fourth Grand Slam victory secured, she joined Monica Seles as one of the only two women in the Open era to win each of their first four major final matches.

Here's a quick look at how she navigated the women's bracket in Melbourne on her way to the title and a recap of the prize money.

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Results

Round 1: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Caroline Garcia, 6-2, 6-3

Round 3: Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-2

Round 4: Garbine Muguruza, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Quarter-Finals: Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-2, 6-2

Semi-Finals: Serena Williams, 6-3, 6-4

Final: Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-3

Prize-Money Details

Winner: $2.13 million

Runner-Up: $1.16 million

If Osaka were flustered at any point during the final against Brady, her steely gaze didn't show it.

She faltered a bit in the first set but took control of the match with her powerful serve and returns.

And with every calculated groundstroke, it was obvious that Osaka was not going to ruin her perfect record in Slam finals.

"She's breaking away from the pack," ESPN's Chris Evert said during the broadcast. "Something's changing. Something is shifting now. It's all about Naomi."

On the hard courts, it is all about Osaka. But she's still not willing to proclaim she is the face of the sport as long as Serena Williams is playing.

Their match was the highlight of the Australian Open, with Osaka defeating her hero with her own defiant power game.

"I think she's a very strong player," Williams told Tennis.com. "I feel like she does everything well. She has a good serve. She has a great return. She's strong on both sides."

That strength is growing and giving Osaka more confidence as she tries to conquer clay and grass.

As for Brady, she believes she belongs at this level despite her loss and that winning a Grand Slam is within her reach. She also praised her opponent.

"I don't think there is something that's intangible about her," Brady said in her post-match interview. "She's human, like the rest of us in this room. She's just, you know, brings out her best in the big moments.

"She knows what she's doing out there. She's confident in herself, her game, her team."