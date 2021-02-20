    Video: Florida Atlantic Freshman Caleb Pendleton Hits 2 Grand Slams in 1 Inning

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 21, 2021

    A detail view of an NCAA baseball is seen prior to an University of Texas at Rice University NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
    Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

    FAU freshman catcher Caleb Pendleton introduced himself to college baseball in epic fashion on Saturday with two grand slams in the second inning—his first at-bats as an NCAA player. 

    The Jensen Beach, Florida, native was expected to play a big role eventually after earning the highest grade available from Perfect Game (10) and ranking him the No. 13 catcher in his class. He's already delivering on that potential. 

    In his first plate appearance, Pendleton lifted a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall with the bases loaded and FAU trailing UCF, 2-1. 

    Still in the first inning, and with FAU leading 8-2, Pendleton came back up to the plate with bases loaded again and planted the ball right where his first one went, over the left field fence. 

    Both home runs were no-doubters, meaning Pendleton can expect to see more pitches outside moving forward in his career. No one will be caught off guard by the true freshman after his incredible debut.  

