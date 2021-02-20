Report: Lakers' Dennis Schroder out at Least a Week Due to COVID Contact Tracing

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will miss at least one week after potential exposure to COVID-19, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski. Although Schroder reportedly has tested negative, he will remain out in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

The 27-year-old was a late scratch ahead of Thursday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets and was unavailable on Saturday against the Miami Heat. He's expected to miss games against the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz as well.

Per McMenamin and Wojnarowski, head coach Frank Vogel believes the guard may return on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers and said he'll be using Wesley Matthews in the starting lineup for the time being.

This is the third time the Lakers have dealt with a player being quarantined this season after isolation periods for Alex Caruso and Alfonzo McKinnie.

Schroder was one of Los Angeles' major acquisitions this offseason, with the Lakers sending Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to add depth in the backcourt.

That's certainly paid off, as the German is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game through 29 contests.

Look for Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Quinn Cook to see their minutes increase as well until Schroder returns to action.