Jimmy Butler, Heat Hold off LeBron James, Lakers for 96-94 Win

The Miami Heat jumped out to an early 15-point lead and held on down the stretch in a 96-94 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Saturday.

Miami led 96-94 and had possession of the ball with forward Andre Iguodala inbounding from halfcourt, but Lakers guard/forward LeBron James deflected a looping inbounds pass attempt to Heat forward Jimmy Butler.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso corralled the loose ball and tossed it to James, who dished it back to Caruso for a deep game-tying two-pointer from the right corner. The shot was off the mark, and the game ended.

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with 27 points, and Butler added 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each had double-doubles for Miami.

For the Lakers, James finished one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double en route to 19 points. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 23 points, and reserve Montrezl Harrell contributed a 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Lakers were without forward Anthony Davis (right calf strain, right Achilles tendonosis) and guard Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols). The Heat played without guard Goran Dragic (left ankle sprain).

The 13-17 Heat have won two straight. The 22-9 Lakers have lost three of their last four games and are now tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for second in the Western Conference.

Notable Performances

Heat F Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Heat F/C Bam Adebayo: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

Heat G Kendrick Nunn: 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Heat G Duncan Robinson: 11 points, 10 rebounds

Lakers F LeBron James: 19 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds

Lakers C Montrezl Harrell: 18 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals

Lakers F Kyle Kuzma: 23 points, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

Both teams will play on Monday.

The Lakers will host the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET, and the Heat will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. in Chesapeake Energy Arena.

