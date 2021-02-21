Quick Takes: Undisputed Era's Breakup, Moxley vs. Omega, Crews Turns Heel, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day marked the end of an era when Adam Cole blasted best friend Kyle O'Reilly with a superkick to the face.

Although the writing had been on the wall for Undisputed Era for a while, it didn't make the moment any less heartbreaking for longtime fans of the decorated group. What the future holds for them remains to be seen, but after what went down on the Wednesday's edition of NXT, it looks like the chances of them patching things up and moving forward as a cohesive unit are slim to none.

That same night saw Kenny Omega announce that a rematch with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 7 will be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. The stipulation was used in Japan throughout the 1990s and is sure to get fans talking coming out of the event.

Before then, WWE will host its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view Sunday on WWE Network. Two Chamber matches with major WrestleMania implications will be held, and although nothing too newsworthy is expected to happen, a surprise appearance or victory from someone such as Bobby Lashley or Brock Lesnar would shake up the Road to WrestleMania—for better or for worse.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle potential Elimination Chamber shockers, Moxley vs. Omega at Revolution and why Undisputed Era's breakup was exactly what NXT needed. Apollo Crews' recent heel turn and the expanding WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture will also be discussed.