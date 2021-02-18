Lakers' Alex Caruso Signs Multiyear Sneaker Contract with Anta

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso has signed a multiyear sneaker deal with Anta, per Nick DePaula of ESPN.

Caruso's debut with the brand occurred during the Lakers' home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on Thursday:

Anta's NBA clientele also includes Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Warriors big man Kevon Looney, Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward and free agent Jacob Evans, per DePaula. Anta also sponsors world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao.

