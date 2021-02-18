Nate Oats, Alabama Agree to New Contract Through 2027 as Men's Basketball HC

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Alabama men's basketball program announced Thursday it has extended head coach Nate Oats' contract for an additional three seasons through March 2027.

That extension includes a raise, with the school announcing that the "base salary and talent fee will increase to $3.225 million annually."

Oats said the following in a statement:

"We feel like we have a lot of positive momentum going with our team and have the program headed in the right direction. Our administration is making a major statement with this extension as we all work on building a successful program for the long term. I know the winning history we've had with Alabama basketball, and I feel like we can add to that and accomplish great things here."

Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne added:



"We had great expectations when we hired Coach Oats. He has exceeded those expectations, and we want to ensure he is compensated among the top half of the SEC. We have put buyout measures in place that show the long-term commitment between both parties. Coach Oats and his staff have built a comprehensive program that has maximized our student-athletes' experience, significantly increased interest in Alabama Basketball with future recruits and put forward a product that has excited our fan base."

Oats has gone 33-20 in his two seasons at Alabama, including a 17-5 mark this season. Prior to the Crimson Tide, he spent four season as the head coach for Buffalo, going 96-43 while leading the Bulls to three NCAA tournament appearances. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in the 2018-19 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Crimson Tide are currently ranked No. 8 in the nation and look like legitimate potential contenders come March.