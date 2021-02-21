Ranking Best Possible 2021 NBA Finals Matchups

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

When the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets tip off Sunday, fans will get a glimpse of a legitimate NBA Finals preview.

It will be one of many.

This unusual season, defined by uncertainty and parity, could produce any number of possible Finals matchups. Between star-laden rosters, legacy-seeking GOATs in pursuit of more rings, first-timers trying to break through and all manner of intriguing personal narratives, the options are overwhelming.

The best Finals matchup is largely a matter of taste, but we'll do our best to lay out why the ones that make our list would be so objectively awesome.

To avoid repetition in our rankings, we'll limit each team to a maximum of two appearances. That way, we won't have LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showing up in every entry with only the opponent changing.

Lastly, a key rule. To make the cut, the pairing has to be plausible. As much as a marquee meeting between the Lakers and New York Knicks tilt would titillate, that's too far-fetched for consideration here. The Knicks look like a playoff team, but a Finals appearance? Come on.

It's only February, but let's give July some thought.