FCF 2021 Week 2 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

The 2020-21 NCAA and NFL seasons are over, but football fans hungry for gridiron action aren't frozen out just yet. Fan Controlled Football kicked off its inaugural season last weekend and will enter Week 2 this Saturday.

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) is not just another spring league. It's a fresh new take on arena-style football where fans get to control both the rosters and some of the action. Think of it as a sort of real-life fantasy football, only fans aren't competing for just bragging rights. They have a chance to help deliver a professional football championship.

Players, team owners and fans are all looking to win here.

"I thought it would be, 'Oh, yeah, sure, I'll sit there with a beer and I'll look at the phone and pass, run, and we'll be off.' No, we very much have to make sure we're calling the right plays," Kinda Funny CEO and Wild Aces co-owner Greg Miller told 670 The Score.

And this innovative idea appears to be a hit among the fans involved with the FCF so far. According to Sam Carp of SportsPro Media, Week 1's live Twitch stream drew 700,000 viewers, while the FCF App was the most downloaded app in the Apple store over the weekend.

Many of the fans who streamed the Week 1 action will likely be back for more seven-on-seven, 50-yard, no-kicking football this week. Whether you're among the returning fans or entirely new to the FCF, here's everything you need to know about Week 2.

2021 Fan Controlled Football Week 2

When: Saturday, February 20

Where: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Georgia

Schedule

Beasts vs. Wild Aces at 8 p.m. ET

Zappers vs. Glacier Boyz at 9 p.m. ET

All games will be live-streamed on Twitch and broadcast on gaming network VENN.

Rosters and Play-Calling Format

We took a more in-depth look at the FCF rules and format in our Week 1 preview, but we'll recap how rosters and play-calling work here. If you're already familiar with the ins and outs of the FCF, feel free to skip ahead to this week's rosters.

This will be the second week of a four-week regular season. It will be followed by one playoff week and then the FCF championship week. While many aspects of FCF will remain the same from week-to-week, the rosters won't.

New rosters are drafted each week—though fans can choose one keeper—with three-man offensive lines and defenses each counting as a single unit.

As of Thursday, the official FCF website does not have individual defenders or offensive linemen listed among its team rosters. However, players for the individual squads can be found on the players page. As is the case in fantasy football, though, the league's emphasis is on the quarterbacks and offensive skill positions.

When it comes to play-calling, this too will be controlled by fans. They can increase their voting power by successfully constructing powerful rosters and effective game plans. From the FCF website:

"Call the right play? You get some FanIQ. Draft the top players? Get some more FanIQ. Your FanIQ increases the more you interact with FCF and prove to other fans just how much you know the game. When you hit certain targets of FanIQ—you level up! And as you level up, your voting power increases and all your votes count for more. The more you put in, the more you get out. So get to it!"

Fans can also earn special badges to increase their voting power and can gain video-game-like power-ups for their favorite team. So, while in-game voting will impact what happens on the field, it will also affect how things unfold on a week-to-week basis.

In Week 1, fans of the Beasts and the Wild Aces helped vote their teams to victory. This means that only one undefeated team will remain after Week 2.

Week 2 Rosters

Glacier Boyz

Team Owners: Richard Sherman, Quavo Huncho and Deestroying

QB: Braden Smith, David Pindell

WR: Kavontae Turpin, Andrew Jamiel, Joseph Boykin

RB: Calen Campbell, Quinn Porter

OL: Block Party

DEF: Heavy Hitters

Zappers

Team Owners: Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Bob Menery

QB: Logan Marchi, Johnny Manziel

WR: Travis Toivonen, Alphonso Carter, James Harden

RB: Berkley Edwards, Anthony Jones

OL: Dam Nation

DEF: Shut Down Squad

Beasts

Team Owners: Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro

QB: T.J. Edwards II, Quinton Flowers

WR: Troy Evans Jr., Treydonte Hill, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, Christian Saulsberry

RB: Madre London

OL: Dam Nation

DEF: Shut Down Squad

Wild Aces

Team Owners: Austin Ekeler, Greg Miller and Jack Settleman

QB: Deondre Francois, Jackson Erdmann

WR: Raphael Leonard, Isaiah King, Richaud Floyd

RB: LaDarius Galloway, Daryl Virgies

OL: Block Party

DEF: Heavy Hitters

Week 2 Standings

Beasts 1-0

Wild Aces 1-0

Glacier Boyz 0-1

Zappers 0-1