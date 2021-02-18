Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Bears Backed Out of Talks, Panthers Had No Interest

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM provided some insight Thursday regarding teams who were believed to be interested in quarterback Carson Wentz before the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly traded him to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Caplan, the Chicago Bears backed out of trade talks involving Wentz recently, and the Carolina Panthers were never interested.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Philly dealt Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first instead.

Wentz is looking to get his career back on track in Indianapolis after struggling through what was by far the worst season of his career in 2020.

Before getting replaced by rookie Jalen Hurts as the starter, Wentz was 3-8-1, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and an NFL-high 16 interceptions.

Taking a quarterback with those numbers may have been a tough sell, especially considering he just signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019.

The Colts were perhaps the only team that could sell it to their fanbase since head coach Frank Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2017, which was Wentz's best season, as he threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games.

Chicago is in clear need of a starting quarterback, as Mitchell Trubisky is set to hit free agency and Nick Foles largely played poorly when called upon last season.

The Bears still managed to make the playoffs last season despite their quarterback deficiencies, but they were easily handled by the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round.

With Wentz no longer an option, the Bears will have to consider other possibilities via free agency or trade. They could also look to take a quarterback 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft or attempt to trade up for one.

The Panthers are coming off a 5-11 season, which was the team's first with Matt Rhule as head coach and Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback.

Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year deal in free agency last offseason, but Schefter reported recently that the Panthers are "still looking" for an answer at quarterback after failing to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater wasn't terrible last season, as he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but the offense lacked explosiveness, especially with running back Christian McCaffrey missing nearly the entire season.

Like the Bears, the Panthers will have to weigh several other options if they want to upgrade from Bridgewater.

They could have a good chance to do so considering they own the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.