Michael Jordan, Most Famous 2-Sport Careers After Tim Tebow Retires from Mets

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

The baseball career of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has come to an end after he worked his way through the New York Mets farm system over the last five years.

Tebow announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday as pitchers and catchers across Major League Baseball reported to spring training. The former Heisman Trophy winner started out playing in the Arizona Fall League in 2016 and worked his way up to Triple-A Syracuse in 2019, but the lack of a minor league season in 2020 due to the pandemic left him without a team to play for.

Now two years after he last stepped on a pro ballfield, Tebow is giving up the sport for good.

"I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions," Tebow said in a statement. "I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I'll always cherish my time as a Met."

Here's how Tebow's time as a two-sport athlete stacks up with some of the most notable pros to attempt the feat.