Kofi Kingston Talks Elimination Chamber, WWE Title Run, KofiMania 2, Ali, More

Thankfully for Kingston, he's no stranger to the Elimination Chamber concept. Before he could make his debut in the steel structure at No Way Out in 2009, he was ambushed beforehand by Edge and had his spot stolen by him.

Since then, he's competed in five Chamber matches, one of which he won with The New Day. This Sunday will mark his sixth, but even he admits that stepping inside the cage never gets easier knowing the level of pain he's about to endure.

"I kind of take it as 'It is what it is,'" he said. "You know you're going in there and you know what's going to happen. When you make contact with the steel, it's a bit different than a cage because I feel like a cage has a bit of give. The Elimination Chamber, there's no give whatsoever. It's a brutal match, but it's one where you really have to earn it."

Although he's never won a Chamber on his own, the former WWE champion has been a part of many memorable moments in the match, including having his head stuck between the chain links on the outside. He also came close to winning in 2019 before being thwarted by Daniel Bryan.

Without anyone in attendance to feed off of, this year's Elimination Chamber will be a bit different. Having a crowd present gives the Superstars adrenaline and helps them push through the pain, but it's a whole other atmosphere when the stadium seating consists of nothing but video screens.

"We feed off the crowd," Kingston said about The New Day. "A lot of times, we'll pay more attention to the crowd than we will our opponents in the ring. It's been a bit of a transition for us having to go out and manufacture our own energy as opposed to feeding off energy.

"It's different being in the ThunderDome now. The environment is a lot more exciting, just to be able to know and see that people are actually watching."

Kingston isn't satisfied with just one WWE title reign to his name, though. He wants to do it all over again two years on from his first taste of that glory.

"Especially with this Elimination Chamber being all former WWE champions, you would think you would win one and be satisfied and it's not like that at all," he said. "You just want more. You want more reigns and be the face of the company.

"I think that energy in itself, being in there with so many guys who have the same mentality, that's a different type of energy, too. It's almost like an All-Star game: You're fighting against the best of the best."