The 10 Little-Known Black Historical Moments in WWE History

0 of 10

WWE.com

Every February, most wrestling companies celebrate Black History Month as if it's an inert moment in American history. It's an ever-evolving pantheon of accomplishments and forward progression that didn't stop after the Civil Rights Movement. But WWE often merely highlights historical figures like Dr. Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks on their programming as opposed to new information about other men and women including the achievements of its own Superstars.

Pro wrestling has primarily been dominated by white men since its inception. So, Black performers' advancements in the industry serve as representation for many fans and inspiration for aspiring wrestlers. The trailblazers who paved the way for the current generation should be commemorated more often.

After all, that's the very tradition that Black History Month was founded on. Educating viewers about Black individuals' contributions means more than just rehashing specific imagery and quotes. It's about acknowledging where we started and presenting viewers with a relevant picture of how far we've come.

The industry has come a long way, and it is currently enjoying a renaissance of gifted African American performers.

Let's look at 10 little-known historical Black moments in WWE that have influenced this era.