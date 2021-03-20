Ben Simmons out for 76ers vs. Kings Because of Knee Injury

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will miss Saturday's contest against the Sacramento Kings because of soreness in his knee, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

Simmons has averaged 15.9 points, 7.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds throughout his fourth NBA season, appearing in 34 games for the 28-13 76ers.

He missed a pair of games in January with a knee injury and was then held out for two games in February, one because of left calf tightness and another for an illness.

The LSU product has been a major piece of Philadelphia's lineup since he was finally able to make his NBA debut after missing the 2016-17 campaign because of a foot fracture. The No. 1 overall pick was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and earned All-Star nods in each of the next two seasons, even though he was limited in 2019-20 with a nerve impingement in his lower back and a knee injury that required surgery.

With Simmons out, the 76ers will likely turn to a combination of Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton off the bench.