Odds for Each CBB Bubble Team Making 2021 Men's March Madness with 4 Weeks to Go

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The bubble for the 2021 men's NCAA tournament has an unusually abundant supply of mid-majors. Boise State, Colorado State, Drake, Richmond, Saint Bonaventure, Saint Louis, Utah State and VCU are all in the mix for at-large bids, but what will it take for them to secure a spot in the field?

Before we dive in, allow me to put a gigantic "assuming these games get played" disclaimer on everything. Between the pandemic and the recent/ongoing weather conditions all over the country, scheduling has gotten so messed up that we've already seen the following just in the past couple of days:

North Carolina tweeting out a plea for someone to come play because its game against Virginia Tech scheduled for Tuesday was postponed. (The Tar Heels got a home game against Northeastern out of it.)

Texas at Oklahoma was originally scheduled for Tuesday, then pushed to Wednesday, then pushed to Thursday and then postponed, all because of the snowstorms in those two states.

As of Tuesday afternoon, St. Bonaventure was scheduled to host Fordham on Wednesday night. By Wednesday morning, that game was scrapped and replaced with a Thursday afternoon road game against George Mason, due to Fordham's shutting down its campus for two weeks for COVID-19 reasons. But a few hours after the new game was scheduled, it was also nixed because of inclement weather in Virginia.

While I hope all of these games get played, I'm well aware things are subject to change.

Beyond that, the NCAA tournament bubble is a constantly moving target.

While we will say that Team A needs to do X, Y and Z to get into the tournament, it might not actually be enough if more bubble teams than usual play well down the stretch or if a bunch of conference tournament "bid thieves" turn projected auto bids into at-large bids and reduce the number of available spots.

Conversely, Team A might fall short of accomplishing X, Y and Z but could still get in if enough other teams sputter to the finish line and lower the bar for a spot in the field.

However, people are constantly asking what it would take for specific teams to get into the dance, and this is our best guess at those minimum requirements for the eight squads surrounding the cut line.

You can't bet on them, but these are the tournament odds we've generated for the last four in and first four out, according to Wednesday's Bracket Matrix update, listed in descending order of how safely in the field they are (or aren't).