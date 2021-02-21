Ranking MLB's 10 Best Shortstops Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

0 of 12

As teams across Major League Baseball gear up for the 2021 season, our efforts to rank the top players at every position are ongoing.

With first basemen, third basemen and second basemen all checked off, we're going to conclude our tour around the infield with the top 10 shortstops in MLB.

There's a lot of star power at shortstop right now, particularly on the offensive side. To wit, the highest single-season OPSes ever accumulated by shortstops have come from each of the past two seasons. More of the same figures to be in order for 2021.

In determining our rankings, we considered players' recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming season.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count down the top 10.