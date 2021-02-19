Ranking the Most Overrated College Basketball Teams Since 2000

0 of 8

When a college basketball season reaches the final month, it's typically clear when a highly ranked preseason team is doomed to fall short of its initial billing.

Although a respectable NCAA tournament run can overshadow a frustrating regular season, sometimes a once-valued team never even has that opportunity. The 2020-21 Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats are both trending in that direction.

Since the 2000-01 campaign, 38 teams have entered a season with a top-10 ranking and finished outside of the AP Top 25. Of that group, 12 didn't land an NCAA tournament bid―13 if you include North Carolina's would-be miss in 2019-20. Duke and Kentucky are in danger of expanding that total.

The order here is based on a combination of preseason ranking and final record. Results in the NIT, CBI or other non-March Madness postseason tournaments were not considered.