AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 13 Rankings Released

There was little change at the top of the latest Associated Press poll rankings as the best teams in college basketball remain difficult to beat.

Gonzaga improved to 20-0 to stay at No. 1, while No. 3 Michigan returned from a three-week hiatus to earn an impressive win over Wisconsin. Baylor was forced to postpone games because of COVID-19 protocols, but the 17-0 team is still at No. 2 overall.

There was still some movement throughout the Top 25, as Villanova, Texas Tech and Missouri were among the teams suffering losses during the week. Check out how these affected the poll heading into Week 13 of the 2020-21 season.

AP Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Houston

7. Virginia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Villanova

11. Iowa

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Creighton

15. Texas Tech

16. Florida State

17. USC

18. Virginia Tech

19. Tennessee

20. Missouri

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola Chicago

23. Kansas

24. Arkansas

25. San Diego State

The biggest drama of the week came from the Big 12, as several teams jockey for position in the conference standings.

Oklahoma and West Virginia battled in one of the most exciting games of the year Saturday, with the Sooners surviving in a 91-90 double-overtime win.

Austin Reaves and Umoja Gibson combined for 49 points in the win, helping Oklahoma climb to No. 9 in the latest poll.

It wasn't all bad for West Virginia, as the team earned an 82-71 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday. The Red Raiders went just 5-of-17 from three-point range in the loss, falling from No. 7 to No. 15 in the rankings as a result. At 6-5 in the Big 12, the squad is now in sixth place out of 10 teams in the conference.

West Virginia is ranked 13th after the up-and-down week.

Kansas returned to the top 25 at No. 23 after three wins, including two over Iowa State.

Other top teams had setbacks, including Villanova suffering an 86-70 loss to Creighton behind 25 points from Marcus Zegarowski and six Mitch Ballock three-pointers.

After winning nine straight games, Villanova has now lost two of its past four and is down to No. 10 in the poll after peaking at No. 3.

Missouri arguably had the worst week of any top team, suffering back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Tigers did have to play without key players like Jeremiah Tilmon and Kobe Brown, but the defeats still count in the record book.

It could allow Alabama to run away with the SEC regular-season title with a 12-1 conference record.

Michigan also appeared primed for an upset this week in its first game after a 23-day absence because of COVID-19 protocols. Wisconsin built a 12-point halftime lead and had control for much of Sunday's game, but Isaiah Livers led the Wolverines back for an eventual 67-59 win.

After shaking off the rust, Michigan again appears to be in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

This projection could come down to next Sunday's highly anticipated battle against No. 4 Ohio State, which is easily the top game on the schedule over the next seven days.