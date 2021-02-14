Ryan Newman Among Drivers Involved in Massive Crash at 2021 Daytona 500

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It took only 14 laps for the first major crash at the 2021 Daytona 500.

The cars were headed to Turn 3 before a massive pileup knocked several big names out of the race:

Kyle Busch appeared to make contact with Christopher Bell, who then turned Aric Almirola sideways and affected the rest of the field.

According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Almirola, Ryan Newman, David Ragan, Daniel Suarez and pole-winner Alex Bowman were among those forced to the garage after the wreck.

Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were also involved in the accident.

There are seemingly always major crashes at Daytona International Speedway, but it's rare to see one come as early as we saw Sunday.