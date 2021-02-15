Surprise Trade Deadline Targets for NBA's Top Contenders

5 of 6

The 76ers have the chance to dream as big as they'd like between now and the deadline.

Their perch atop the Eastern Conference standings suggests little needs to be done with this roster, but there might be some smoke-and-mirrors shenanigans at play. Philadelphia has played the fourth-easiest schedule so far, per ESPN, and it ranks just 14th in offensive efficiency.

The Sixers might conclude that a major addition is required. That's why you'll inevitably see them tied to premier shot-creators like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine or Philly native Kyle Lowry.

But what if Philadelphia went off the expected path and out of left field for a hyper-ambitious run at Pascal Siakam? His defense, scoring versatility and willingness to share the spotlight would all make him a natural frontcourt fit with Joel Embiid. Even if Siakam isn't technically available now, maybe another month-plus of non-elite play from the Raptors and the prospect of building around Ben Simmons could change that.

Toronto has half-recovered from a disastrous 1-6 start, but even then it's only 11-8 since and just 2-9 against teams .500 or better on the season. The Raptors don't look like contenders, and a portion of Raptors personnel is ready to split from Lowry, per B/R's Jake Fischer.

If Toronto tears it down to the studs, would it value Siakam over Simmons? The former is probably older than you think (will be 27 in April), and the latter might be younger (24 until July). Siakam might be a great second option, but the right roster might squeeze more out of Simmons as a focal point since his five-position defense and transition attacking should fit with anyone willing to run.

But in Philadelphia, Siakam's ability and willingness to find his own shots should make him a cleaner fit with Embiid. The Sixers might have a logistical puzzle to solve with Tobias Harris—would the frontcourt fit all three, or would he need to be routed elsewhere—but they wouldn't let that stand in their way of a star like Siakam. And if they can't get him, they'll just "settle" for moving forward as the top seed in the East.