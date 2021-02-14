    Miley Cyrus Responds to Julian Marquez's Valentine's Day Shoutout at UFC 258

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Miley Cyrus performs at the TikTok Tailgate concert for local medical personnel, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
    Doug Benc/Associated Press

    Julian Marquez could be rewarded for shooting his shot.

    After the UFC fighter used his post-match interview Saturday night to ask out Miley Cyrus, the singer gave him an opening:

    As Marquez later explained in his press conference, this isn't just a new crush. The 30-year-old said he grew up watching Hannah Montana and has been a fan since her early days, going to her concerts "many times."

    "I love that woman," he said.

    He walked out to Miley's cover of "Heart of Glass" ahead of his latest fight.

    It might have taken an upset win over Maki Pitolo at UFC 258—his first victory since 2017—to get Cyrus' attention, but Marquez now appears to be in good shape with the girl of his dreams if he can just complete some unique grooming.

    Related

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258

      Six fights the UFC matchmakers should line up next

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Fights We Need to See After UFC 258

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      The champ showed he's not the 'boring' fighter people think he is with TKO of Gilbert Burns ➡️

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      Usman Calls Out Masvidal 👀

      Kamaru Usman says Jorge Masvidal is 'still running his mouth' and promises 'this time, I'm gonna finish your ass' 🎥

      Usman Calls Out Masvidal 👀
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Usman Calls Out Masvidal 👀

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 258 Winners and Losers ✍️

      🏆 Usman defends his title 👏 Alexa Grasso showed out in win 📲 We break down Saturday's fights

      UFC 258 Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 258 Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report