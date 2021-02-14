Miley Cyrus Responds to Julian Marquez's Valentine's Day Shoutout at UFC 258

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Julian Marquez could be rewarded for shooting his shot.

After the UFC fighter used his post-match interview Saturday night to ask out Miley Cyrus, the singer gave him an opening:

As Marquez later explained in his press conference, this isn't just a new crush. The 30-year-old said he grew up watching Hannah Montana and has been a fan since her early days, going to her concerts "many times."

"I love that woman," he said.

He walked out to Miley's cover of "Heart of Glass" ahead of his latest fight.

It might have taken an upset win over Maki Pitolo at UFC 258—his first victory since 2017—to get Cyrus' attention, but Marquez now appears to be in good shape with the girl of his dreams if he can just complete some unique grooming.