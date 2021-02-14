WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

History was made in the opening contest of TakeOver: Vengeance Day as Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon battled Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to crown the very first Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic winners.

Gonzalez dominated early and often, bowling over the babyfaces and establishing dominance. A tag to Kai, though, allowed Blackheart and Moon to seize the upper-hand. They worked over the previously injured knee of the heel, cutting her off from her partner.

Kai finally created separation and tagged Gonzalez into the match. She tossed her opponents across the ring, even sending Blackheart crashing into the guardrail at ringside. Moon fended off the heels long enough for Shotzi to recover and join her for a hot babyface comeback sequence.

A tope suicida and springboard Code Red to Gonzalez earned the babyface a near-fall before Blackheart and Moon delivered a modified Doomsday Device to Kai on the floor. Captain Kota recovered, though, and broke up a submission attempt by Moon on Gonzalez, saving the match for the heels.

Gonzalez catapulted Moon onto the stage, then off it. Blackheart answered with a splash across the back of her larger opponent. Gonzalez recovered, flattened Blackheart and Kai joined in for a double pin-fall for the win.

Result

Kai and Gonzalez defeated Blackheart and Moon

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a wild opener with some interesting psychology, to say the least.

Gonzalez was utterly dominant anytime she was involved but in being so, Kai was essentially treated as the weak link of her team. While that would have been a major issue from a credibility perspective any other time, the fact that Kai recovered from the aforementioned Doomsday Device and saved Gonzalez from tapping out made up for it.

The mid-match portion in which Blackheart and Moon isolated Kai from her partner, cutting the ring off from her and working her knee, was a great bit of storytelling and something you don't typically see out of babyface booking.

They were smart, recognized the real threat to their winning and attempted to neutralize her. It did not work and the result was Kai and Gonzalez ultimately ending their aspirations of winning.

A strong match to kick off the show, it flipped the script, took a risk on in-match storytelling and succeeded.

Kai and Gonzalez were the favorites from the moment the tournament was announced due to the recent booking of the latter but this did just enough to keep things dramatic late while still delivering the predictable (and right) outcome.