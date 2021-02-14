WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsFebruary 14, 2021
WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights
For the Superstars of NXT, anything but love was in the air February 14 at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
With titles and Dusty Rhodes Classic trophies at stake, the men and women of WWE's black-and-gold brand spent the annual day of love unleashing weeks (months even) of frustration, anger and disdain on their opponents.
Who emerged victoriously from the night's jam-packed five-match card, what did it do for their momentum as WrestleMania approaches and what does it mean for the brand as a whole moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of the WWE Network presentation.
Match Card
- NXT Championship match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
- Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm
- NXT North American Championship match: Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano (c)
- Men's Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai
Announced for Sunday's show:
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Finals
History was made in the opening contest of TakeOver: Vengeance Day as Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon battled Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to crown the very first Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic winners.
Gonzalez dominated early and often, bowling over the babyfaces and establishing dominance. A tag to Kai, though, allowed Blackheart and Moon to seize the upper-hand. They worked over the previously injured knee of the heel, cutting her off from her partner.
Kai finally created separation and tagged Gonzalez into the match. She tossed her opponents across the ring, even sending Blackheart crashing into the guardrail at ringside. Moon fended off the heels long enough for Shotzi to recover and join her for a hot babyface comeback sequence.
A tope suicida and springboard Code Red to Gonzalez earned the babyface a near-fall before Blackheart and Moon delivered a modified Doomsday Device to Kai on the floor. Captain Kota recovered, though, and broke up a submission attempt by Moon on Gonzalez, saving the match for the heels.
Gonzalez catapulted Moon onto the stage, then off it. Blackheart answered with a splash across the back of her larger opponent. Gonzalez recovered, flattened Blackheart and Kai joined in for a double pin-fall for the win.
Result
Kai and Gonzalez defeated Blackheart and Moon
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a wild opener with some interesting psychology, to say the least.
Gonzalez was utterly dominant anytime she was involved but in being so, Kai was essentially treated as the weak link of her team. While that would have been a major issue from a credibility perspective any other time, the fact that Kai recovered from the aforementioned Doomsday Device and saved Gonzalez from tapping out made up for it.
The mid-match portion in which Blackheart and Moon isolated Kai from her partner, cutting the ring off from her and working her knee, was a great bit of storytelling and something you don't typically see out of babyface booking.
They were smart, recognized the real threat to their winning and attempted to neutralize her. It did not work and the result was Kai and Gonzalez ultimately ending their aspirations of winning.
A strong match to kick off the show, it flipped the script, took a risk on in-match storytelling and succeeded.
Kai and Gonzalez were the favorites from the moment the tournament was announced due to the recent booking of the latter but this did just enough to keep things dramatic late while still delivering the predictable (and right) outcome.
NXT North American Championship Match: Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano
Kushida made it abundantly clear from the opening bell that he intended to target the left arm of NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano. He injured it and looked for his trademark Hoverboard Lock at every possible turn.
Sometimes to his detriment.
Gargano channeled “Johnny TakeOver,” reminding fans why he is arguably the best wrestler in the history of the event by countering, reversing and cutting his challenger off at every turn. When Kushida looked for the hold, the champion rocked him with a superkick. When The Time Splitter attempted a hammerlock suplex from the top rope, Gargano countered into a twisting suplex.
He applied Garga-No Escape and nearly forced a submission but Kushida fought out and kept his championship chances alive.
Late in the contest, Kushida applied the Hoverboard Lock in a dramatic spot. Gargano, always resourceful, fought his way to the ropes, then the arena floor. He sent Kushida into the barricade, then again, breaking his challenger’s grasp.
As the fight spilled onto the entrance ramp, Kushida dropped him, then sprinted down the ramp and caught him with a kick to the arm. Gargano again showed off that trademark ring awareness, dropping his opponent head- and neck-first across the ropes. Consecutive One Final Beats by the champion earned him the hard-fought win.
Result
Gargano defeated Kushida to retain the title
Grade
A
Analysis
Gargano’s ability to up his game no matter the opponent at these TakeOver shows, oftentimes delivering the best match on the card, is simply astonishing. Here, he took a relatively middling feud with Kushida and turned in a main event performance and the Japanese competitor’s best match to date with the brand.
The counter-wrestling was extraordinary and the story of Kushida constantly looking for his finisher, only to have it ultimately cost him in a split second, was a nice touch.
Gargano winning was the right call because The Way is a potential main event faction and killing their heat would be the wrong call. Kushida will recover, if only because he already had considerable credibility from his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He may even ultimately unseat Johnny Wrestling for the title.
For now, though, it was the wise decision to stick with what is working and let Gargano be the smarmy, sneaky, cowardly heel he has been excelling as of late.