Kamaru Usman Says He's Not Like Conor McGregor; Open to Georges St-Pierre Fight

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would rather let his fighting speak for itself instead of engaging in verbal trash talk with his opponents.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman said he's not like Conor McGregor because he doesn't have the desire to be a "braggadocious guy...talking trash about my opponents, whether it's true or whether it's not true" (starts at 1:06 mark):

Even though Usman didn't engage in trash talk, he did throw out a challenge to UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre if he wants to return.

"If he wants to do it, you gotta come see me," Usman said. "If he doesn't want it, that's okay. More power to him! I respect the retirement because he's done it all. He doesn't need to come back for no reason. If he wants to come back, he cuts the line, he beats everybody! He cuts the line from everybody! He gets the shot right away."

St-Pierre hasn't shut the door on fighting again, but he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi in October a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov is the only thing that might convince him to come out of retirement.

Usman is the king of the division that St-Pierre dominated for years. The Nigerian Nightmare has a 12-0 record in the UFC and has been the welterweight champion since beating Tyron Woodley in March 2019.

St-Pierre had a seven-year reign from 2006 to 2013 as welterweight champion. He returned from a four-year hiatus in November 2017 to beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship.

The UFC inducted St-Pierre into the Hall of Fame last year. Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns on Saturday night at UFC 258.