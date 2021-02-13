UFC 258 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Usman vs. Burns

2 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman doesn't always put on the most entertaining performances. His wrestling and constant pressure sometime mean he just controls his opponent for five rounds.

His ability to smother opponents makes for an efficient title run, not great theater.

The only one who has really challenged Usman in a way that created a Fight of the Night thus far has been Colby Covington. Chaos was able to take Usman to the brink before getting knocked out because his aggression kept him from getting backed up to the fence.

Where this fight takes place will be key. Usman is at his best when he forces opponents to the cage. It maximizes his wrestling and clinch game while covering for the shortcomings in his striking. Covington is not an exceptional striker, but his sheer volume of strikes makes him difficult to back up.

Burns is a better boxer than Covington and should know Usman better than anyone. As Usman proved in his fight against Covington, he's good enough to win even when his opponent forces him to fight against his natural inclinations.

That should be the case Saturday night. Burns is an aggressive puncher-wrestler in his own right and looked similar to Usman in his upset win over Tyron Woodley.

It shouldn't be shocking if Burns pulls off the upset. But it's hard to pick against Usman with what he's done against some strong competition. This should be one of Usman's most exciting fights as Burns could get him to fight out in the open at times.

Prediction: Usman via decision