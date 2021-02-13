Rafael Nadal Tops Cameron Norrie, Advances to 4th Round at 2021 Australian Open

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal once again leaned on his strong return game Saturday to help him move past Cameron Norrie with a straight-sets victory (7-5, 6-2, 7-5) to advance to the fourth round of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Nadal generated 12 break-point opportunities and converted five, while his British counterpart mustered just one against the tournament's No. 2 seed. Norrie still managed to match his best performance in a Grand Slam event by reaching the third round.

The 2009 Australian Open champion won 40 percent of his return points in the win, setting up a matchup with No. 16 seed Fabio Fognini in the round of 16.

It otherwise wasn't the most refined performance from Nadal, who recorded more unforced errors (35) than winners (33), but he played the key points in the first and third sets well enough to avoid any drama.

The 34-year-old Spaniard has reached the fourth round without dropping a set after previous convincing wins over Laslo Dere and Michael Mmoh.

"Of course, playing against the best players in the world, not taking your chances, you're going to suffer a bit," Nadal told reporters after beating Norrie. "Very happy, good feelings, and I need to keep improving. I'm in the second week, and that's the main thing for me right now."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 20-time major champion has been dealing with a back injury, so making it through the first week without any extended matches was important and should help him be fresh for the tougher matchups ahead.

That starts with a clash against Fognini, who's coming off a strong outing to eliminate 21st-seeded Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-4, 6-3, 6-4).

Nadal holds a 12-4 advantage in their previous head-to-head meetings, but they've split the last two matchups and haven't faced off since 2019.

"We've played a lot of times, and he's beaten me a couple of times. He's come here after an injury, so he will be hungry to do well," Nadal said. "That's a very impressive victory against De Minaur, in straight sets. So he will come to our match with plenty of confidence, and of course you never expect an easy match at this stage. I need to be ready."

If he beats Fognini, he's guaranteed to face a top-10 player in the quarterfinals in either No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or No. 9 seed Matteo Berrettini.

With upsets limited so far and seeded players littered throughout the draw, Nadal must find top form quickly if he's going to capture his second Australian Open championship.