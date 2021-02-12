Bluefield College to Skip National Anthem to Avoid Additional Forfeits

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The men's basketball team of NAIA member Bluefield College has decided to remain in its locker room during the playing of the national anthem after the school suspended all players for kneeling during the song in recent weeks.

According to ESPN's David M. Hale, players held team meetings after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and decided to kneel in protest. When the Virginia school threatened to forfeit the rest of its season if players continued, the players came to a compromise.

"It's bigger than us, and we don't want to have the season taken away from us," senior Stanley Christian told Hale. "We feel like we're in a great position to bring this school a title. So we'll stay in the locker room during the national anthem. They don't want any more backlash, and we would definitely take a knee during the anthem."

Bluefield school president David Olive released a statement Thursday explaining his decision to suspend the entire team for its actions:

“I did not think a number of our alumni, friends and donors of the College would view the act of kneeling during the anthem in a positive way. As I conveyed this to VP Walker and coach Morgan, I denoted that anytime a student athlete puts on a jersey that says ‘Bluefield College’ on it, the message is no longer just the student athlete’s message but that it becomes the message of Bluefield College. Pointing to the already fractured and divided nature of our country, I did not want Bluefield College contributing to the further divide; rather, I wanted the College to bring people together in a united effort to address issues of racial injustice."

Olive held a meeting with the players as well, which Christian told Hale was not well-received.

"[Olive] wasn't really hearing us out at all," Christian said. "We tried to tell him our side of the story, and it was like we were talking to a wall. He showed us he didn't care in the meeting, so we were going to stand up for what we believed in. They wanted us to do it their way so they didn't have to deal with media or people outside Bluefield."

Christian made clear the team has no intention of disrespecting the flag or country but rather wants to help educate people on the pervasive flaws within the United States. The senior highlighted the divide by explaining a pro-Trump rally replete with Confederate flags was held on campus with no repercussions while the men's basketball team was punished for its decision to protest.

"Dr. Olive told us our rights are limited when we put Bluefield across our chests," Christian said. "Well, that jersey is basically shackles to us. Now we feel like we're chained up now, and that's not right. And when that jersey comes off us, we're still Black in America, and I have to face that reality."