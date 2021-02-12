Dana White to Meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov Again About Potential UFC Return

Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White is hoping to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the promotion when the two meet in Las Vegas at the end of the month.

White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto he believes that the retired, unbeaten champion will fight again if the right opponent comes along:

"I saw some talk that Dustin (Poirier) should be the champion. Well, Dustin just got smoked by Khabib. Conor got smoked by Khabib. [Justin] Gaethje got smoked by Khabib. They're gonna have to fight it out. [The Nos. 1-7-ranked lightweights] will fight this thing out; we'll find out who the champ is. It's the best way. Nobody can deny, when Khabib does step away, who the best is in the division because they will have all fought.

"And [Nurmagomedov] can say whatever he wants. Khabib can say whatever he wants. I believe if this thing plays out, and the right guy, however the fights happen, he'll fight him. I truly believe that."

