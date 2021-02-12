    Dana White to Meet with Khabib Nurmagomedov Again About Potential UFC Return

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
    Jon Gambrell/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White is hoping to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the promotion when the two meet in Las Vegas at the end of the month. 

    White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto he believes that the retired, unbeaten champion will fight again if the right opponent comes along:

    "I saw some talk that Dustin (Poirier) should be the champion. Well, Dustin just got smoked by Khabib. Conor got smoked by Khabib. [Justin] Gaethje got smoked by Khabib. They're gonna have to fight it out. [The Nos. 1-7-ranked lightweights] will fight this thing out; we'll find out who the champ is. It's the best way. Nobody can deny, when Khabib does step away, who the best is in the division because they will have all fought.

    "And [Nurmagomedov] can say whatever he wants. Khabib can say whatever he wants. I believe if this thing plays out, and the right guy, however the fights happen, he'll fight him. I truly believe that."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

