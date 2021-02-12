Jon Jones to Fight Winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, Dana White Says

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Jon Jones' long-discussed move to heavyweight appears to be happening soon, according to UFC President Dana White.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said Jones will take on the winner of the upcoming heavyweight championship match between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

White said his hope is to book Jones against the Miocic-Ngannou winner by the end of this year.

The Miocic-Ngannou rematch is expected to be the main event of UFC 260 on March 27. Miocic, the reigning heavyweight champion, handed Ngannou his first UFC loss at UFC 220 in January 2018.

Rumors about Jones potentially fighting at heavyweight have been going on for years, but he finally confirmed the move up in weight last August on Twitter when he vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship.

"Just had a really positive conversation with (UFC)," he wrote. "Sounds like there will be negotiations for my next fight at heavyweight. All good news, the weight gaining process begins."

In December, ESPN's Marc Raimondi spoke to Jones as he was in the process of putting on 20 pounds of additional weight to prepare his body for the move up:

"It's a different feel for me. I would never really train in between fights. I would allow myself to get fat. To train now with no fight scheduled, it's different. It shows maturity and it shows how much I really want to do this.

"I'm trying to change my whole makeup. There are some guys that are way bigger than me up there. I'm just constantly pushing ... I have to commit my whole life to this project. I'm committed."

Jones has fought in the 205-pound weight class throughout his professional career. The 33-year-old is 26-1 with one no contest as a mixed martial artist. He's unbeaten in his last 18 fights dating back to 2010 and is tied with Demetrious Johnson for the most successful title defenses in UFC history (11).