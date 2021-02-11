Australian Open to Proceed Without Fans Amid 5-Day COVID-19 Lockdown

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Australian Open will proceed without fans for five days starting on Friday as the state of Victoria goes into lockdown for that time period following an outbreak of the more contagious UK strain of COVID-19.

Per Jake Michaels of ESPN, Victoria currently has an active case count of 19.

"The UK strain is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Friday (Thursday ET). "[Sporting events] will function as a workplace but not for entertainment because there will be no crowds. I am confident that this short, sharp circuit breaker will be effective. I want to be here next Wednesday announcing that these restrictions are coming off."

Victoria is moving to Stage 4 restrictions, which means its citizens can only leave home to "give or receive medical care, to shop for essential goods or services; to work or study (if you can't from home) and exercise, for a maximum of two hours per day," per Michaels.

Professional athletes have been given a "essential athlete" designation, however, meaning the Australian Open is free to continue, albeit without fans.

If the lockdown doesn't extend beyond five days, fans could return for the quarterfinal stage, though it remains unclear if the event will reopen its doors for spectators. The Australian Open already had a 30,000-fan daily attendance cap in its first week as mandated by the government.

Attendance was at its highest on Thursday with 21,010 spectators.