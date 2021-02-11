    Blake Snell Laughs at Wendy's Roasting Rays for World Series Game 6 Decision

    FILE - Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell celebrates the end of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the baseball World Series in Arlington, Texas, in this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo. With baseball trying to negotiate a comeback and unemployment battering the country, star Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell took a less than diplomatic approach: “I’m not splitting no revenue,” he said. “I want all mine.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Wendy's brought the heat on social media Thursday, and former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell took notice.

    The fast food chain, which is known for roasting Twitter accounts, responded to a request from the Rays to "absolutely roast us" by saying, "We're surprised you didn't pull your social media manager in middle of writing that great tweet."

    It was clearly a reference to manager Kevin Cash's decision to pull Snell from Game 6 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers even though he was cruising with just two hits and no runs allowed with nine strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

    The southpaw, who has since been traded to the San Diego Padres, appeared to appreciate the tweet:

    Things fell apart for Tampa Bay after Cash removed Snell, as Nick Anderson allowed a double to Mookie Betts, a run on a wild pitch (that was charged to Snell) and another run on a fielder's choice.

    Suddenly, the Rays' 1-0 lead turned into a 2-1 deficit. They lost the game 3-1, which ended their championship dreams.

