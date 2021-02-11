Report: Audio of Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Super Bowl Exchange Won't Be Released

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Super Bowl altercation between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu was caught on NFL Films microphones, but the verbal exchange will not be released, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

NFL Films said it doesn't usually release arguments between players.

The two went after each other multiple times in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs:

"I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu told reporters after the game.

"He called me something I won't repeat," Mathieu also wrote in a deleted tweet (via Henry McKenna of FTW).

Per Florio, the exchange was "nothing stronger than the typical profanity heard throughout any NFL game."

It was enough for Brady to text Mathieu after the game to apologize, calling his opponent an "incredible leader, champion and class act," per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

While both players were involved in trash-talking, it was Mathieu who received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the second quarter of the Chiefs' eventual 31-9 loss.