    Report: Audio of Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Super Bowl Exchange Won't Be Released

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The Super Bowl altercation between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu was caught on NFL Films microphones, but the verbal exchange will not be released, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

    NFL Films said it doesn't usually release arguments between players.  

    The two went after each other multiple times in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs:

    "I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu told reporters after the game.

    "He called me something I won't repeat," Mathieu also wrote in a deleted tweet (via Henry McKenna of FTW).

    Per Florio, the exchange was "nothing stronger than the typical profanity heard throughout any NFL game."

    It was enough for Brady to text Mathieu after the game to apologize, calling his opponent an "incredible leader, champion and class act," per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

    While both players were involved in trash-talking, it was Mathieu who received a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct late in the second quarter of the Chiefs' eventual 31-9 loss.

