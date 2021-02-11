Jockey Chris McIver Banned from Racing for 1 Year After Kicking Horse Twice

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission issued a 12-month ban on jockey Chris McIver after he kicked a horse prior to a race last month.

After an investigation, McIver was found guilty of misconduct after he "twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarter" of his mount.

As TMZ Sports noted, this was not the first violation for McIver.

The jockey had also served a seven-month suspension for hitting his horse in the head with a whip, a punishment that ended in November 2020. He also reportedly broke a similar rule in 2019, per Jack Keene of the Sun.

Chief Thoroughbred Steward Peter Chadwick noted the previous violations factored into the latest ruling.

"The penalty must not only deter Mr McIver but must also illustrate to the racing industry that these actions are not to be tolerated," Chadwick said. "In this case Mr McIver also had two recent breaches of the misconduct rule in 2019 and 2020."

The 33-year-old has 301 career wins as a professional jockey with nearly $4 million in total prize money earned.