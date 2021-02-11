    Jockey Chris McIver Banned from Racing for 1 Year After Kicking Horse Twice

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Manuel Franco on Channel Maker, front, leads the field around a turn in the the Breeders' Cup Turf horse race at Keeneland Race Course, in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Tarnawa, far left trailing, won the race. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission issued a 12-month ban on jockey Chris McIver after he kicked a horse prior to a race last month. 

    After an investigation, McIver was found guilty of misconduct after he "twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarter" of his mount.

    As TMZ Sports noted, this was not the first violation for McIver.

    The jockey had also served a seven-month suspension for hitting his horse in the head with a whip, a punishment that ended in November 2020. He also reportedly broke a similar rule in 2019, per Jack Keene of the Sun.

    Chief Thoroughbred Steward Peter Chadwick noted the previous violations factored into the latest ruling.

    "The penalty must not only deter Mr McIver but must also illustrate to the racing industry that these actions are not to be tolerated," Chadwick said. "In this case Mr McIver also had two recent breaches of the misconduct rule in 2019 and 2020."

    The 33-year-old has 301 career wins as a professional jockey with nearly $4 million in total prize money earned.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Racing Dudes 2021 Risen Star Wagering Guide and Picks

      Racing Dudes 2021 Risen Star Wagering Guide and Picks
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Racing Dudes 2021 Risen Star Wagering Guide and Picks

      Jared Welch
      via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

      Rachel Alexandra Preview: Travel Column Looms Large

      Rachel Alexandra Preview: Travel Column Looms Large
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Rachel Alexandra Preview: Travel Column Looms Large

      Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
      via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

      Talking Horses: French raider hopes Warwick race can justify quarantine

      Talking Horses: French raider hopes Warwick race can justify quarantine
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Talking Horses: French raider hopes Warwick race can justify quarantine

      Chris Cook
      via the Guardian

      Inquest hears Liam Treadwell died after taking cocktail of strong drugs

      Inquest hears Liam Treadwell died after taking cocktail of strong drugs
      Horse Racing logo
      Horse Racing

      Inquest hears Liam Treadwell died after taking cocktail of strong drugs

      Chris Cook
      via the Guardian