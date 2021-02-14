MSK Beat Grizzled Young Veterans, Win 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Photo credit: WWE.com.

MSK defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans in the finals of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, meaning they have earned a future NXT Tag Team Championship match against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

All four wrestlers used everything they had in their arsenal.

Both MSK and GYV fought their way through an entertaining and competitive tournament to reach the finals and vie for a title opportunity.

MSK, comprised of Nash Carter and Wes Lee, were surprise entrants in the tournament. Their NXT debut came on Jan. 13 when they beat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the Dusty Classic.

Carter and Lee previously went by the names Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier in Impact Wrestling, and along with Trey Miguel, they comprised the team known as The Rascalz.

There was a great deal of excitement among WWE fans when Carter and Lee signed with the promotion, and it didn't take them long to make an impact and show off their high-octane brand of in-ring action.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to Scott and Atlas, MSK beat the team of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, as well as Legado del Fantasma, to earn a spot in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

While MSK are new to the scene in NXT, The Grizzled Young Veterans are no strangers to the Dusty Cup as Zack Gibson and James Drake reached the finals last year before falling to Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, also known as The BroserWeights.

GYV are former NXT UK Tag Team champions, and they were gaining a ton of headway in NXT's tag team division last year before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in them going back to the United Kingdom for several months.

Gibson and Drake have been excellent since returning in December and entered Sunday's finals on a five-match winning streak.

That included victories over Ever-Rise, Kushida and Leon Ruff and the team of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in the Dusty Classic tournament.

Something had to give at TakeOver with both MSK and GYV on top of their game, and it was MSK who prevailed and secured the No. 1 contendership for the NXT Tag Team Championships just about one month into their tenure with the black-and-yellow brand.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).