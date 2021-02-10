Red Sox's Lineup, Payroll, Prospects After Reported Andrew Benintendi Trade

Red Sox's Lineup, Payroll, Prospects After Reported Andrew Benintendi TradeFebruary 11, 2021
The Boston Red Sox are trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team deal also involving the New York Mets.
ESPN's Jeff Passan provided the details:
Benintendi was a staple of the Red Sox lineup from 2017-2019, helping the Sox win the 2018 World Series after hitting .290 with 16 home runs, 87 RBI and an .830 OPS.
Here's a look at how the Red Sox lineup may look without him in the mix, using RosterResource (via FanGraphs) as a guide.
You can also take a look at Cot's Contracts figures for estimated payroll as well as a breakdown of the known prospects going Boston's way.
Projected Boston Batting Order
1. CF Alex Verdugo
2. SS Xander Bogaerts
3. 3B Rafael Devers
4. DH J.D. Martinez
5. C Christian Vazquez
6. LF Michael Chavis
7. RF Hunter Renfroe
8. 1B Bobby Dalbec
9. 2B Enrique Hernandez
Bench
C/1B Kevin Plawecki
INF Christian Arroyo
OF Franchy Cordero
OF/IF Yairo Munoz
Payroll
Before the reported Benintendi deal, Cot's Contracts had Boston's 26-man Opening Day payroll at $179,543,194.
Benintendi was set to make $6.6 million in 2021. Outfielder Franchy Cordero's 2021 salary with the Royals is listed at $800,000, so a swap with those two would place the estimated payroll at $173,743,194.
Notes on Returning Players/Prospects
Cordero, 26, had two home runs, seven RBI and a .211 batting average in 42 plate appearances for the Royals last year. He has 12 homers, 36 RBI, a .236 batting average and .737 OPS in four seasons (95 games) for the San Diego Padres and Royals.
Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com provided a breakdown:
Right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski, 22, was ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the Mets' farm system, per MLB Pipeline. Cundall provided a scouting report on him as well:
Ian Cundall @IanCundall
Scouting report on new Red Sox RHP Josh Winckowski per a source: Big frame, inconsistent delivery. FB 93-96 T97 lacks movement. Potential avg. mid-80s SL & high-80s CH. Started throwing a split at instructs this year. Likely a reliver. Secondaries need refinement to stick as a SP
Prior to the deal, B/R's Joel Reuter had the Red Sox farm system ranked 17th in MLB.
The Red Sox have three players in MLB Pipeline's top 100 in first baseman Triston Casas (No. 44), middle infielder Jeter Downs (No. 49) and corner infielder Bobby Dalbec (No. 93).
