Marcus Mariota, Raiders Reportedly Agree to Reworked 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that will be worth $3.5 million for one year, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted the Raiders had initially sought an even bigger paycut:

Per Over The Cap, Mariota had been in line to receive a base salary of $10.6 million in 2021, with an additional $4.6 million available in bonuses.

This reworked deal comes after the Oregon product was named in multiple trade rumors in February. Rapoport previously reported "there's legitimate and real interest in Mariota," while noting it appeared as if the Raiders wanted to keep starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated echoed that sentiment in February: "While there were rumors floating around that the asking price for Carr was two first-round picks last week, I was told pretty emphatically that Carr isn't available. But the Raiders will listen on Mariota."

It also wasn't that long ago that Mariota appeared to have a bright future after the Tennessee Titans selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft following a collegiate career at Oregon that saw him win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Ducks to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

He threw for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in his second NFL season in 2016 and followed up with 3,232 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns in 2017.

Mariota also led the Titans to a playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in that 2017 campaign.

However, he has not been able to replicate that success since and eventually lost his starting job in Tennessee. The Raiders signed him to a two-year deal prior to the 2020 season, but he made just one appearance last year.

That came in a December divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers after Carr suffered an early injury.

While Las Vegas lost the game in overtime, Mariota impressed with nine rushes for 88 yards and a touchdown while going 17-of-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air.

Now, it appears Mariota will return to the Raiders for at least one more season, albeit under a reworked deal.