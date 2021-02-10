    Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant, Eugenio Suarez Deals Discussed During Offseason

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The New York Mets are looking to upgrade at third base. 

    They had trade talks with the Chicago Cubs regarding Kris Bryant this offseason and the Cincinnati Reds about Eugenio Suarez, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

    Both teams want top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez in return, and the Mets haven't budged so far. 

    Some of the biggest trades this offseason include Cleveland dealing shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals making a move for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.

    In other notable moves, the San Diego Padres acquired pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, respectively, while the New York Yankees dealt for pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    Some high-profile talent remains potentially available on the trade market, including Bryant, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

    For more MLB coverage, be sure to check out B/R's list of best deals to create superstar duos around baseball.

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Should J.D. Davis Be Entrenched as Mets Everyday 3B?

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked

      New York and veteran outfielder haven't had any conversations regarding a contract since Halloween

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yanks, Gardner Haven't Talked

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Former Mets Bust Jed Lowrie’s Career Isn’t Over

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report