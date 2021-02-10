2021 NCAA Tournament: March Madness TV Schedule, Live-Stream Info Revealed

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Final Four and national championship game will all air on CBS as part of 24 games covered by the network this postseason, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Turner Sports, which includes TBS, TNT and truTV, will air 43 games that includes the First Four through part of the Elite Eight. A full schedule of games is available via NCAA.com.

Fans will also get a chance to stream all games online at NCAA March Madness Live.

Unlike in past years, the entire tournament will take place inside the state of Indiana in an effort to reduce travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 67 total games, 55 will be played in Indianapolis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.