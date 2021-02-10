Rob Gronkowski Jokes Chiefs Should Sign Super Bowl Streaker

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Super Bowl LV might be over, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski is still spiking the ball in the end zone.

Gronkowski was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday. Host James Corden quipped that the fan who ran onto the field during the game would've helped the Kansas City Chiefs' struggling offense, to which the five-time Pro Bowl tight end agreed.

"He actually scored," Gronkowski said. "The Chiefs didn't. He scored. They should definitely sign him."

Kansas City outgained Tampa Bay 350-340, but the 31-9 scoreline illustrated the gap between the two teams. Patrick Mahomes faced constant pressure from the Bucs defense and finished with his second-worst QBR (49.9) of the season, per ESPN.com.

Once Mahomes was neutralized, the AFC champions didn't stand a chance. Unless the streaker could play left tackle, he probably wouldn't have been of much use to the Chiefs.