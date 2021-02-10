Naomi Osaka Defeats Caroline Garcia in Straight Sets at 2021 Australian Open

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka continues to roll in the early going at the 2021 Australian Open after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Osaka completed her straight-sets victory in 61 minutes. She has only dropped eight games through her first two matches at Melbourne Park.

Osaka has now won 16 consecutive matches dating back to the Fed Cup in February 2020. Her win Wednesday included 23 winners and 10 aces. She never faced a break point in the match.

"It felt great, I haven't played a night match in a long time," Osaka told reporters after her win. "Staying focused throughout the entire match, it's hard to play opponents like her because you never know what she is going to do or how hard she is going to hit."

This marks the third straight year Osaka has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open, but the 23-year-old was eliminated by Coco Gauff at this stage last year. The only time she's advanced past the fourth round in Melbourne was in 2019 en route to winning the tournament.

Osaka's next opponent will be No. 27 seed Ons Jabeur on Friday. Jabeur advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

This will be the first head-to-head meeting between Osaka and Jabeur. Osaka has won her last six matches against seeded opponents dating back to the Western & Southern Open last August.

