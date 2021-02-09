UNC's Armando Bacot Received Death Threats After Partying Video, Says Mother

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Christie Lomax, the mother of North Carolina men's basketball player Armando Bacot, said her son has been receiving death threats after video of Tar Heels players partying without masks surfaced this week.

"It brings me great concern that there have been threats toward my son, Armando Bacot's life, by individuals; one, who don't know him nor our family personally and two, did not know the whole story and truth," Lomax wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"We are all dealing in a time that is extremely unfamiliar, making adjustments can be hard and not doing the things we love can make us sad. I understand. At no time is it OK to threaten someone, it's unnecessary and downright evil. Let's not forget to love ourselves so that we can pass on love to others. God loves us all, Prayers to All."

Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe were among the Tar Heels players identified in video obtained by The Daily Tar Heel of a maskless party that took place after Saturday's win over Duke.

The ACC postponed North Carolina's game against Miami, originally scheduled for Monday, as a result of the incident.

Tar Heels players and managers released a statement Tuesday apologizing for their actions:

"Saturday night, a number of players and managers—not just the ones shown on the video that was seen—got together to celebrate our win at Duke. Our intention was to celebrate privately within our group. Unfortunately, we allowed several friends who are not members of the team to join the gathering. We were inside and not wearing masks, which were mistakes. We apologize for not adhering to the University's and athletic department's guidelines and apologize to Coach Williams and his staff for not stepping forward when he first addressed it with us on Sunday. We have worked too hard for eight months doing the right things to make those kinds of mistakes at this point in the season. We are hopeful we will be able to play again soon and wish to remind everyone to stay safe so this pandemic will be over as soon as possible."

North Carolina coach Roy Williams said in a separate statement that the players were "paying a very significant price." It is unclear if the players involved will face a suspension or any other punishment from the school.

The Tar Heels' next scheduled game is Saturday against Virginia.