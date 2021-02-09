The Miz Calls Out Bad Bunny: 'Come into the WWE Ring, I'm Gonna Break Your Jaw'

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The Miz isn't backing down from a potential WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny.

As rumors continue to float about Bad Bunny making his wrestling debut at the sport's biggest pay-per-view, The Miz fired off a warning in a recent interview with TMZ.

"Look, he makes a lot of money being a musician. So, go do that. Keep on making that money because the fact is, if you come into the WWE ring, I'm gonna break your jaw and when I break your jaw, you're gonna need a lot of money," Miz said.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer reported the plan is for Bad Bunny to team with Damian Priest in a tag team match against Miz and John Morrison (h/t Wrestling Inc's Jason Ounpraseuth).

The "Booker T" singer-rapper has reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center and began a program with Miz and Morrison at the Royal Rumble, leaping off the top turnbuckle and taking out the former tag team champions.

Bad Bunny and Priest appeared on "Miz TV" the following night, once again getting the upper hand on Miz and Morrison.

If the rumors prove true, Bad Bunny would be the first singer to have a sanctioned WWE match at WrestleMania. However, several celebrities have stepped into the squared circle in the past, typically with much success.