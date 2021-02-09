Notre Dame, Florida Schedule Home-and-Home CFB Series in 2031, 2032

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida and Notre Dame have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2031 and 2032, the schools announced Tuesday.

Notre Dame will host the first matchup in the series on Nov. 15, 2031, and the Irish will travel to Gainesville on Sept. 11, 2032.

Their only previous matchup was Notre Dame's 39-28 victory in the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

Not much analysis is possible here given that the players who will be part of this game are in elementary school. It's even possible all the coaches currently at the schools will be elsewhere a decade from now.

However, it may be a sign that Notre Dame plans to keep its conference independence for the foreseeable future. The Irish played an ACC schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are a member school for other sports, which has led to speculation they would eventually become a full-time member.

While playing Florida would not necessarily preclude Notre Dame from joining a conference within the next decade, the November date could create a scheduling issue if the Irish were to eventually become a member school.

Regardless, it should be a major nonconference test for both teams once those current elementary school students grow up and become 5-star prospects.