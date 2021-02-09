    Notre Dame, Florida Schedule Home-and-Home CFB Series in 2031, 2032

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    A logo is shown on the helmet of Notre Dame offensive linesman Sam Bush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in Indianapolis, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Florida and Notre Dame have agreed to play a home-and-home football series in 2031 and 2032, the schools announced Tuesday.  

    Notre Dame will host the first matchup in the series on Nov. 15, 2031, and the Irish will travel to Gainesville on Sept. 11, 2032.

    Their only previous matchup was Notre Dame's 39-28 victory in the 1992 Sugar Bowl.

    Not much analysis is possible here given that the players who will be part of this game are in elementary school. It's even possible all the coaches currently at the schools will be elsewhere a decade from now.

    However, it may be a sign that Notre Dame plans to keep its conference independence for the foreseeable future. The Irish played an ACC schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are a member school for other sports, which has led to speculation they would eventually become a full-time member.

    While playing Florida would not necessarily preclude Notre Dame from joining a conference within the next decade, the November date could create a scheduling issue if the Irish were to eventually become a member school. 

    Regardless, it should be a major nonconference test for both teams once those current elementary school students grow up and become 5-star prospects. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nick Saban Separating Himself Among Fellow GOATs

      Nick Saban Separating Himself Among Fellow GOATs
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Nick Saban Separating Himself Among Fellow GOATs

      Bama Hammer
      via Bama Hammer

      Florida-Notre Dame Games Set

      Schools announce a home-and-home football series in 2031 and 2032 👀

      Florida-Notre Dame Games Set
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Florida-Notre Dame Games Set

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Celebrating the Return of Everybody's Favorite CFB Video Game 🙌

      @KegsnEggs on what we know and how long it could take for the new game to launch 📲

      Celebrating the Return of Everybody's Favorite CFB Video Game 🙌
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Celebrating the Return of Everybody's Favorite CFB Video Game 🙌

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Matt Campbell Gets 8-Yr Deal

      Iowa State HC receives extension that will keep him through 2028 after leading team to first NY6 Bowl win

      Matt Campbell Gets 8-Yr Deal
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Matt Campbell Gets 8-Yr Deal

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report