Australian Open 2021 Results: Winners, Scores from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Ashleigh Barty announced her return to Grand Slam tennis in emphatic fashion on Tuesday at the Australian Open.

The top seed in the women's singles draw, who did not play at the U.S. Open and French Open, did not lose a game in the opening match of her home major.

Barty's 12-game masterpiece in Melbourne was the most dominant first-round performance from any of the seeded women.

Reigning champion Sofia Kenin struggled in the first set of her straight-set victory, while Evina Svitolina needed a second-set tiebreak to finish off her win.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev cruised into the second round with easy three-set triumphs.

Matteo Berretini was the only men's top 10 seed to be pushed to a tiebreak on Tuesday, but he emerged from that with two impressive sets to finish off Kevin Anderson.

In total, 26 of the seeded men and 24 ranked women made it through the opening round of the season's first major. The first seeded matchups are expected in the third round.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Laslo Dere, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 Daniil Medvedev def. Vasek Pospisil, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Gilles Simon, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1

No. 7 Andrey Rublev def. Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 9 Matteo Berretini def. Kevin Anderson, 7-6 (11-9), 7-5, 6-3

Radu Albot def. No. 12 Roberto Batista Agut, 6-7 (1-7), 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Alexei Popyrin def. No. 13 David Goffin, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

No. 16 Fabio Fognini def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

No. 19 Karen Khachanov def. Aleksandar Vukic, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

No. 21 Alex de Minaur def. Tennys Sandgren, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1

No. 22 Borna Coric def. Guido Pella, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

No. 24 Casper Ruud def. Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 6-3, 2-1 (retired)

Mikael Ymer def. No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

No. 28 Filip Krajinovic def. Robin Haase, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

No. 31 Lorenzo Sonego def. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie def. No. 30 Dan Evans, 6-4, 4-6, 6-5, 7-5

Nadal only lost two more games than top seed Novak Djokovic did on Monday.

The No. 2 seed had a fairly easy matchup against Laslo Dere, as he had a 13 percent advantage in receiving points and took 83 percent of his first-serve points.

Some of the other high seeds passed their opening tests with flying colors against opponents that could have posed challenges to them.

Medvedev allowed Vasek Pospisil to force a single break point in three sets. The fourth-seeded Russian took five breaks off the Canadian and was dominant on both serves. He won 67 percent of his second-serve points compared to 36 percent from Pospisil.

Tsitsipas dominated throughout his three-set win over Gilles Simon. The No. 5 seed lost just four games and created an advantage on his opponent's serve. He won 47 percent of his receiving points. Simon only took 20 percent of those points.

Rublev controlled his first-round victory with 17 aces, the most of any of the four top seeds in action on Tuesday.

While the five top-10 seeds left Tuesday unscathed, four seeded players fell. No. 12 Roberto Batista Agut, No. 13 David Goffin and No. 26 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 30 Dan Evans were all upset.

The losses by Batista Agut and Goffin potentially open up easier paths to the quarterfinals for Rublev and Medvedev.

Tsitsipas has the toughest road to the final eight since he is on a collision course with Berretini for the fourth round.

Top Women's Results

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Danka Kovinic, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Maddison Inglis, 7-5, 6-4

No. 5 Evina Svitolina def. Marie Bouzkova, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova def. Jasmine Paolini, 6-0, 6-2

No. 11 Belinda Bencic def. Lauren Davis, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Jessica Pegula def. No. 12 Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 6-4

Kaja Juvan def. No. 13 Johanna Konta, 4-6, 2-0 (retired)

No. 14 Garbine Muguruza def. Margarita Gasparyan, 6-4, 6-0

Olga Danilovic def. No. 16 Petra Martic, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

No. 18 Elise Mertens def. Leylah Fernandez, 6-3, 6-1

Kristian Mladenovic def. No. 20 Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 7-5, 6-2

No. 22 Jennifer Brady def. Aliona Bolsova, 6-1, 6-3

No. 25 Karolina Muchova def. Jelena Ostapenko, 7-5, 6-2

No. 26 Yulia Putintseva def. Sloane Stephens, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 28 Donna Vekic def. Wang Yafan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-4

Barty backed up her top-seed status with a masterclass against Danka Kovinic.

The No. 1 seed won 16 of her 18 first-serve points, six of eight second-serve points and captured 24 of 33 receiving points.

Kovinic only put 52 percent of her first serves in play and failed to force a single break point versus the Australian.

Barty's portion of the draw opened up more through the upset of No. 16 Petra Martic at the hands of Olga Danilovic, who won in her Grand Slam debut.

Danilovic matched Martic's serving numbers, delivered five aces and took better advantage of her break points. She won six of her 10 break points and saved eight break opportunities from the Croatian.

Two other portions in the top half of the women's draw became more open as well on Tuesday through the loss by No. 12 Victoria Azarenka and the retirement of No. 13 Johanna Konta due to an injury.

The only part in the top half of the draw with its top two seeds left features Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic. Barty, Kenin and Svitolina could all cruise into the quarterfinals if they play at a high level.

Garbine Muguruza finished off the first-round matches in the bottom bracket through an early afternoon straight-set victory.

The 14th-seeded Spaniard resides on the more difficult side of the women's draw that features Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Serena Williams, all of whom are back in action on Wednesday.

Statistics obtained from AusOpen.com.